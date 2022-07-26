PENDLETON — The National Weather Service issued an urgent excessive heat warning Monday, July 25 that began at 11 a.m. and remains in effect until July 29 at 11 p.m.
High temperatures July 26 for Pendleton could exceed 100 degree while Hermiston could reach 107. The Weather Service also forecast high in Hermiston of 110 for July 27, 116 for July 28 and 111 for July 29.
Hermiston plans no cooling centers, but urges residents to beat the heat in the library, 235 E. Gladys Ave., open daytime until 7 p.m., Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said.
The excessive heat warning covers the eastern Columbia River Gorge and lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Washington and that state’s Kittitas and Yakima Valleys. Among affected cities are Arlington, The Dalles, Boardman, Hermiston, Ione, White Salmon, Ellensburg, Thorp, Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Connell, Prosser and the Tri-Cities.
Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105 to 115 degrees are expected. Extreme temperatures significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Oregon Health Authority stepped up distribution of air conditioning units to individuals most at risk for heat-related illness while also offering tips for staying cool during extreme-heat conditions.
The program offering air conditioning units to vulnerable Oregonians, including older adults, home bound individuals and those with medical conditions exacerbated by high-heat events, was created following passage of Senate Bill 1536 during the 2022 legislative session. The bill allocated $5 million to purchase air conditioners for high-risk Oregonians who are eligible to receive medical assistance through OHA, Oregon Department of Human Services or Medicare, or have received any of these services in the past 12 months. The law also allows the units to be installed in homes even if they’re not allowed in homeowner or renter agreements as long as they don’t pose a safety hazard.
Coordinated Care Organizations can directly purchase AC units and assist with any increased electric bill costs for their enrolled OHP members through their flexible service offerings. Members enrolled in a CCO can call member services to inquire about flexible services.
OHA reminded Oregon employers of a rule requiring them to take steps to keep workers safe against the dangers of high heat. Such steps must be taken when the temperature equals or exceeds 80 degrees.
Another important step was the development of a new heat rule, adopted in May at the request of Gov. Kate Brown, that protects Oregon workers, including those whose jobs require them to be outside. The rule addresses access to shade and cool water, preventive cool-down breaks, and prevention plans, information and training. Oregon Occupational Safety & Health offers employers free resources to help them comply with the rule. Those resources include consultation services, technical experts, fact sheets about the heat rule's key requirements and online training.
If workers who raise safety or health concerns do not believe their concerns are being addressed, they may file a complaint with Oregon OSHA.
Finally, OHA continues to warn Oregonians about the risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion during extreme heat events. Heat stroke can be deadly, with symptoms that include body temperature of 103 degrees or higher; hot, red, dry or damp skin; headache; dizziness; nausea and confusion. Heat stroke is considered a medical emergency, and 911 should be called.
Heat exhaustion symptoms include heavy sweating; cold, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; tiredness or weakness; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; dizziness; headache and fainting. People experiencing heat exhaustion should be moved to a cool place and given a cool bath, wet cloths to place on their body and water to sip. Seek medical help if symptoms worsen or last more than an hour.
