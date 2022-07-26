PENDLETON — The National Weather Service issued an urgent excessive heat warning Monday, July 25 that began at 11 a.m. and remains in effect until July 29 at 11 p.m.

High temperatures July 26 for Pendleton could exceed 100 degree while Hermiston could reach 107. The Weather Service also forecast high in Hermiston of 110 for July 27, 116 for July 28 and 111 for July 29.

