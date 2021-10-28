PENDLETON — A Utah woman has filed a $75,000 lawsuit against a vendor at the 2018 Wildhorse Resort & Casino powwow claiming a sign in the vendor’s stand came loose, stuck and injured her.
Karina Pena Perez filed the lawsuit Oct. 20 in Umatilla County Circuit Court through Klamath Falls attorney Neal Metler against Barbara Shanta of Olympia, Washington.
The pleading claims Shanta displayed a sign at her stand, which detached and struck Perez in the head, knocking her to the ground. Perez suffered injuries to her face and a concussion, according to the lawsuit. She is suing for $47,000 in noneconomic damages and $28,000 for medical expenses.
This is the second time, however, Perez is suing Shanta for the same claim.
Perez originally filed the case in July 2020, according to state court records, and Shanta in that lawsuit submitted a letter refuting the lawsuit’s claims.
Shanta in the letter stated she is a food vendor and was selling her goods at the local powwow, which takes place around and during the Fourth of July. An “unforeseen wind” blew through, according to the letter, and blew vendor booths and items “all over,” including her 3 feet by 2 feet banner that was on a .5 inch pipe.
She claimed Perez came to her booth the next day and asked about the booth, but she showed no signs of injuries. Shanta also stated Wildhorse management interviewed her and reassured her this was an “Act of God” because there was no control over nature.
The first lawsuit ended May 4 when Circuit Judge Robert Collins dismissed without prejudice for lack of action.
Court records also show the new lawsuit has no court dates.
