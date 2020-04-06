WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Starting Wednesday, the Walla Walla VA Medical Center will move into Phase 3 for initial health screenings and campus closure changes. The Chestnut Street entrance of the Walla Walla VA main campus will be closed indefinitely (effective Tuesday at 6 p.m.), and all traffic entering the campus starting Wednesday will be via the Poplar Street entrance.
Upon entrance, veterans/visitors will be directed to the right at the checkpoint and initially screened in their cars at the drive-through area of Building 145 (the Specialty Clinic). Employees will bear left at the checkpoint and follow the directional signs around the campus to their respective parking areas.
The main campus is now closed Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following morning. And the campus will be closed on the weekend starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, reopening on Monday morning at 8 a.m., via the Poplar Street entrance. This is being done to minimize exposure to Walla Walla VA personnel, residents/staff of St. Michael’s Haven living on the main campus, and residents/staff of the Walla Walla Veterans Home.
It is important follow any posted traffic revision signs when entering and leaving the main campus. Do not move any orange cones, barricades, or other barriers in order to pass through them. These barriers are in place for everyone’s protection, and people who move barriers may be subject to fines from VA police.
The campus will be accessible during the weekdays (Monday through Friday) starting at 8 a.m. for veteran appointments.
The VA is committed to protecting staff and patients to help in limiting the spread of COVID-19 transmission. This temporary suspension of campus access to visitors is being put into place for the health benefits of everyone. As a reminder during this emerging health crisis, a person can prevent the spread of any illness, by practicing the following guidelines:
• Sanitize your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand cleaners
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and throw it away immediately after you use it
• Cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve if you don’t have a tissue
• Try not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth
• If you are ill, stay home and if needed call your doctor
Additional information can be found on the Centers for Disease Control’s website for Coronavirus (COVID-19) on how to protect yourself and what to do if you are sick: http://bit.ly/394mMOA.
