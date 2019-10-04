PENDLETON — It was decidedly groundbound, but Project Vahana was still the star of the drone show.
On the final leg of the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International Cascade Chapter’s fall symposium on Thursday, attendees gathered at the hangar at the Oregon National Guard Armory in Pendleton to snap photos and selfies of the aircraft.
Developed by a team from A%5E3, the Silicon Valley subsidiary of French aviation giant Airbus, the developers offered a glimpse of what they think is the future of transportation: a “vehicle demonstrator” that will eventually lead to an autonomous air taxi that will transport people across dense urban areas.
At a keynote speech Thursday morning, Matt Deal, the head of flight test for Project Vahana, explained what Airbus was trying to accomplish.
As he displayed overhead maps of New York, Los Angeles, and Paris, Deal said major cities were becoming too populated to accommodate all the cars people were using to get around.
“It’s not about solving congestion,” he told the crowd at the Pendleton Convention Center. “It’s not about removing traffic. It’s about urban mobility.”
Deal said Airbus started A%5E3 and Project Vahana in 2016, with the thought the subsidiary could combine the tech industry’s speed with the flight industry’s fastidiousness.
With the price of electric batteries, sensors and maintenance falling, Deal said it was the right time to pursue the project.
Project Vahana started flight testing in Pendleton in late January 2018 and have since conducted more than 100 flight tests. By May, Deal said the Vahana drone was able to travel at more than 100 miles per hour.
Besides battery life and autonomy, one of the key features A%5E3 wants to demonstrate is Vahana’s vertical take-off and landing, or its capability to rise and descend from a stationary position.
Airbus isn’t the only company moving quickly to develop this technology.
According to Transport Up, an “aerial mobility” news website, 18 aviation and technology companies are currently working on vertical take off and landing air taxi drones, including Boeing and Bell.
“The urban air field is filled with people who say they can do this,” Deal said, adding that among the competition, Airbus’ vehicle is among the quietest.
Once Deal’s speech ended, he fielded some questions from the audience.
While many were highly technical, one attendee asked how would Vahana avoid collisions with birds.
Deal said Vahana has a sense and avoid system, but those questions would likely be handled by other Airbus departments. Since the establishment of A%5E3, Deal said Airbus has established other initiatives like CityAirbus and Airbus Urban Mobility.
There are other questions surrounding the race to build the first air taxi.
According to a January article in The Atlantic, successfully developing a passenger drone would require “heroic advances in battery-energy density.” Additionally, the article states that autonomy is notoriously difficult to develop, even in ground vehicles like cars.
Standing in front of the Vahana display at the armory, Deal said the future of Vahana will rely on continuing advances in battery technology. The question of effective autonomy is still something Vahana is trying to answer.
While A%5E3 will continue to test in Pendleton, Deal said the long-term goal of Airbus will be to seek certification for an air taxi vehicle, a task that will fall outside Vahana’s parameters.
Whether its with Airbus or other companies, the city sees a busy future in urban air mobility at the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range, where Project Vahana is being tested.
According to an economic impact study commissioned by the city, A%5E3 could establish a long-term research and development base of operations in Pendleton.
But in order to see the benefits of the urban air mobility industry, the study calls for $15 million in investments at the range.
