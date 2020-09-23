UNION — A feeling of dismay and momentary anger swept over a Union County man late on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 10, when he noticed his 18-by-24-inch “Veterans for Biden 2020” presidential campaign sign missing from the front porch of his Union home.
What Gary Graham, of Union, did not know was that the story was about to take an alarming twist.
“I thought some idiot stole it and I was out the $25 I paid for the sign,” Graham said.
An hour later, Graham heard a thump on his porch. He opened his door and was shocked to see a hooded individual jumping off his porch, and then running away.
“I yelled at the vandal as he was running down Birch Street,” Graham said.
Moments later he discovered the sign had been returned.
“It was left right at my doorstep like a doormat,” Graham said.
Unfortunately, this was not a goodwill gesture. About 20% of the placard had been burned and a significant amount of charred paper remained.
“This is obviously an act of intimidation, that is voter intimidation,” Graham said.
Graham displayed the sign in his front yard earlier before moving it to his porch for the evening where he thought it would be safer. He called the Union County Sheriff’s Office the next morning to file a criminal complaint.
Sheriff Boyd Rasmussen said if the individual who stole and burned the sign is found, he or she could be charged with criminal mischief, theft or trespassing, or all three. Rasmussen said he has never encountered a case like this one.
“Usually people steal or damage political signs. For someone to steal a sign, burn it, and then return it is a different scenario,” he said.
The sheriff said his office takes cases like this seriously.
Graham said the incident has been disconcerting.
“This was a threatening gesture,” he said.
Graham views the act as not only criminal, but also immoral.
“Whether you are a Republican or a Democrat,” he said, “it is ethically wrong to do this kind of thing.”
