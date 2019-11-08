BOARDMAN — A crash early Thursday west of Boardman ejected a woman, and a passing vehicle struck her.
Jason Michael Gentilini, 29, of Beaverton, and Ariel Leigh Holien, 28, of Hillsboro, were heading east on Interstate 84 in a light blue 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to Oregon State Police. The Jeep around 2 a.m. drifted onto the shoulder near milepost 151 and struck a reflector.
The driver appeared to overcorrect, causing the car to roll. State police in its daily media log reported Gentilini was driving, but the agency’s news release about the crash reported investigators have not determined who was behind the wheel.
Gentilini suffered injuries, and an ambulance transported him to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston, which transferred him to a Portland hospital due to an eye injury.
The crash ejected Holien, according to North Gilliam Medic Ambulance and state police, and an oncoming vehicle struck her. State police reported she suffered serious injuries to her lower extremities. A helicopter ambulance flew her to Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, which transferred her to the nearby Harborview Medical Center.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, Boardman Police Department and other agencies responded to the crash.
State police also is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or the vehicle before the crash to contact the Oregon State Police at *OSP and refer to Sgt. Placido Lopez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.