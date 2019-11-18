HERMISTON — Hermiston and Umatilla police departments arrested a Umatilla man wanted on several warrants for sex crimes Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit across state lines.
Javier Noe Martinez, 29, was arrested after Hermiston police spotted a vehicle he was a passenger in around 8:30 a.m. Police said the vehicle was being driven by Deanna Tinker, 29, of Hermiston.
After police spotted the vehicle, Martinez then pushed Tinker out of the vehicle near West Highland Avenue and Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston. He proceeded to the driver’s seat, and fled the scene. Officers reportedly requested aid for Tinker.
The pursuit left Hermiston, and headed toward Umatilla where officers of the Umatilla Police Department were able to use spike strips to blow the car’s tires. The strips were successful but Martinez continued to drive the vehicle onto Interstate 82 across the bridge into Washington northbound toward the Tri-Cities.
The car came to a stop in the middle of the freeway overpass of Coffin Road, according to the Hermiston Police Department. Martinez was taken into custody and is currently lodged in the Benton County Jail.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said the interstate pursuits are uncommon, but the severity of crimes committed by Martinez justified the heightened response. He said the pursuit will be reviewed, like all other pursuits, to assure the police department responded within policy.
Yaktri News reported that Martinez was arrested on 10 felony warrants, including one for first-degree rape. He is also facing charges for reckless driving, eluding the police, and possession of methamphetamine.
