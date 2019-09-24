PENDLETON — A single-vehicle car crash on Interstate 84 Monday landed a Pendleton woman in jail.
Amanda Jo Chorazy, 49, was the driver and only occupant of a Ford pickup truck that rolled shortly after 8:30 p.m., according to the Oregon State Police. The accident occurred near milepost 207 outside of Pendleton. Chorazy was taken to the Umatilla County Jail, where police administered a breath test that revealed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.13%.
Chorazy was charged with DUII, driving with a suspended or revoked license and reckless driving. Chorazy is still lodged at the Umatilla County Jail with a bail of $15,000.
