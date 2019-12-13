HERMISTON — Thirty eight new homes will go up in early 2020 in northeast Hermiston, just in time for a new elementary school to be built across the street.
"The timing was really, really phenomenal," developer Tanner Wideriksen of VestCapital said.
VestCapital broke ground on a second phase of the Cimmaron Terrace subdivision off East Theater Lane and Eighth Street on Friday. The new development will start with 38 single family homes on separate lots, with another 61 lots graded and available for reservations. The first phase of the project — 78 townhomes — is nearly complete.
Hermiston School District, meanwhile, just passed a bond that will include construction of a new 600-student elementary school on that same stretch of East Theater Lane.
The Cimmaron Terrace developers are also working with the city of Hermiston to create a new 7-acre city park in the vicinity. They have yet to decide exactly what amenities will be included there, but the city has been looking for an opportunity to add another park to its east side.
Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan said VestCapital, the city of Hermiston, Umatilla County and Hermiston School District have worked together in different partnerships on several aspects of the project, pitching in for water and sewer infrastructure and paving part of Theater Lane, to benefit all involved.
"The entire process has really been a private-public partnership to a 'T' from the start," he said.
Wideriksen said VestCapital is still deciding on the price point for the new homes, looking to the market to determine that and the timeline on the other 61 homes. According to a news release, the vision for the entire Cimmaron Terrrace Planned Unit Development project, approved by the city in 2010, includes 114 single family homes, 229 townhomes, seven multi-family lots and the 7-acre park.
