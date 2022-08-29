HERMISTON — The Hermiston Herald has added a new member to its team.
Marco Gramacho, 47, of Pasco by way of Brazil, joined the Herald on Aug. 16. He already has covered a number of significant events and is delving into larger stories in Hermiston and the surrounding area.
"I'm kicking back to my origins, which is exactly how I started my career, a general reporter," Gramacho said. "But now I have way more experience."
Gramacho was a journalist in his hometown of Salvador, Brazil, and at times had to cover stories in the cities of Sao Paulo and Rio. During his career, he would report on a wide range of subjects, including general news, politics, technology and fashion.
Although he began his writing career in newspapers and magazines, his journey into journalism took a few turns along the way.
He moved to the United States after getting accepted to the University of Florida where he pursued a Ph.D. in art history and delved into the spiritual world of Aztec and Mayan culture. With his knowledge, he got accepted into Washington State University, where he finished his degree in cultural studies and social thought education, which focused on the issues of culture and power in the contemporary and historical contexts of education.
"As a journalist in Brazil, with more than 20 years of experience working with newspapers and magazines, I wanted to share a different understanding of reading and writing of the world," Gramacho said. "Through that program, I found my path."
Gramacho's culture is deeply rooted in Salvador, Brazil. Through his upbringing in South America and residency in the United States, Gramacho is able to speak three languages — Portuguese, Spanish and English.
Gramacho lives in Pasco and works in Hermiston, which he said has similarities to his hometown.
"My father's origins are from the countryside of Brazil. I grew up going to my grandparent's farm," Gramacho recalled. "Although this is a completely different country, I feel that the country's soul is similar. It's a familiarity that reminds me of when I was a kid. It's personal in a way that pleases me being in a small town and covering these stories."
Gramacho said seeing and understanding the differences between a developed versus undeveloped country has had an effect on his worldview, such as understanding the economic struggles in the United States in comparison to the hardships of Brazil.
"It's very different. I'm learning a lot, it's fascinating," he said.
Hermiston Herald editor and senior reporter Erick Peterson remains out while attending to a health issue. The Herald and East Oregonian are part of the EO Media Group. As a reporter for the Herald, Gramacho also is part of the EO news team.
"Marco brings a real passion for journalism," EO Regional Editorial Director Andrew Cutler said. "I think he has a unique background in newspapers, and I think it will serve Hermiston very well and he will do a fantastic job."
As Gramacho takes on reporting local news, he immerses himself in getting to know and understand the community of Hermiston.
"That's the nature of journalism, every day we travel to different things. I research as much as I can before an interview, and when meeting different sources everybody's been nice," Gramacho said. "I'm looking forward to getting to know more of the community."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.