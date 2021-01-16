HERMISTON — The new post commander for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4750 is concerned about the post’s future if it doesn’t get more members.
In a recent email to community members, Harold Roberts warned that the Hermiston post has “barely enough members to hold all the positions of the post” and is in need of increased participation.
“VFW members serve and support the community it would be a great loss to the community if this post were to fold its flag for the last time and close its doors for good,” the email stated.
Roberts told the East Oregonian that VFW Post 4750 lost participation in recent years as it faced difficulties that includes clashes between some “strong personalities” and the post’s former quartermaster being charged in February 2020 for embezzlement of thousands of dollars. The issues caused the state chapter to step in and put them on probation, but Roberts said the state’s assistance, including reorganization of the post, has put those problems behind them.
On Feb. 4, they will have their first meeting run by local leadership since the probationary period (COVID-19 conditions permitting), and Roberts is encouraging inactive members to give the VFW a second try.
“It would be good to get ahold of a lot of members who have been disenfranchised by the strife and turmoil that’s been going on,” he said.
Roberts also hopes to see new members come in. The VFW is for veterans who served in combat overseas, but Roberts said it often has trouble recruiting younger veterans who have served in recent conflicts in the Middle East. It’s something he can understand — when he left the Navy five decades ago he was focused on building a career and starting a family, and wasn’t interested in the VFW back then either.
“They probably want to get away from the military in this part of their lives, but there’s a lot of good they can do,” he said.
While there are leadership positions available within the post, Roberts said the role of the leaders is to run the meetings while the whole membership brings forward ideas and votes. So members can have an influence on the post simply by showing up.
Hermiston’s post celebrated its 75th anniversary last year. The chapter was started by World War I veterans who were welcoming World War II veterans back from that war, Roberts said. Since then, the post has supported and advocated for veterans, provided social events, such as regular bingo nights, and raised money for local charitable causes.
Roberts said the most important thing the post does is officiating at the funerals of local veterans, when asked to do so by the family.
“Our honor guard takes that very seriously,” he said.
Over the years, many families have chosen to hand over the American flag draped over their loved one’s casket to VFW Post 4750, and hundreds of those flags are used to line every pathway through the Hermiston Cemetery each Memorial Day, labeled with the name of the deceased veteran so that family and friends can find them.
If a Hermiston-area veteran of a foreign war is interested in learning more, they can contact Post 4750 at 541-922-2510 or email july1972@eotnet.net, or attend their next meeting on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. at the VFW hall at 45 W. Cherry Ave. in Hermiston.
Post 922 also looking for new members
Hermiston’s VFW post isn’t the only one in the area. VFW Post 922 in Pendleton is always looking for new members as well.
Judith Berger said as some veterans try to get through the pandemic while working from home and helping their children with online school, or have lost their jobs, she understands that now might not be a good time to add something to their plate.
However, even if a veteran is not active in their local post, the VFW still wants to help them out if they need it. She said that assistance might take the form of money for groceries, or sending post members to build a wheelchair ramp.
Beger said the VFW has been a huge help in her life over the past decade. When someone convinced her to join, she was mostly housebound with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. Now, she has been able to get back out and serve others, including advocating for veterans in Salem and Washington, D.C.
“It’s given me an opportunity to be part of something,” she said.
She said the pandemic has made it difficult to recruit members when they can’t set up booths at community events, but VFW Post 922 has been able to continue serving veterans and the wider community. Currently, they are partnering with a local scout troop to install a fire pit that will be used to properly retire worn out American flags.
If a Pendleton-area veteran of a foreign war is interested in joining or receiving assistance, they can contact Post 922 at 541-278-2720 or email vfw922.commander@gmail.com.
