HEPPNER — The Morrow County Victim Impact Panel previously scheduled for Tuesday, June 16 has been canceled due to lack of facility space that will allow adequate social distancing. The Victim Impact Panel will be rescheduled to a later date this fall.
Any individual that was scheduled to participate with the Morrow County Victim Impact Panel is encouraged to contact Julia Finch with the Morrow County District Attorney Office and request notification of the new date and time of the panel. Finch can be reached at 541-676-5665, or at jfinch@co.morrow.or.us.
