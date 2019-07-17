PENDLETON — Pendleton police Chief Stuart Roberts said the 73-year-old motorcyclist who crashed Tuesday in Pendleton likely suffered a “life-altering” injury.
The motorcycle and a Toyota Rav4 collided Tuesday around 4:50 p.m. in the intersection of Southwest Dorion Avenue and 10th Street. Finding out what occurred became onerous, Roberts said, when people who claimed they were witnesses had conflicting accounts.
“No two had the same story,” he said.
Officers on Wednesday were able to view video from Dave’s Chevron at 220 S.W. 12th St. and that helped bring clarity to a terrible moment.
Roberts said the motorcycle and the Toyota Rav4 were traveling side-by-side east on Dorion Avenue, with the Toyota in the northern lane and the motorcycle in the southern lane. As they entered the intersection with 10th Street, the motorcyclist turned left from the southern lane and smashed into the Toyota.
The SUV continued about a block further on Dorion, dragging the motorcyclist before getting stopped on the south side curb. Roberts said that may have caused the rider’s severe injuries.
A Life Flight helicopter took the rider to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, Washington. Roberts said doctors there have performed surgery on the man, who is intubated and will remain so for several days.
The motorcyclist had identification showing he was from the area of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, Roberts said, but so far police have had no luck in finding anyone how knows him. Roberts also said the man at the scene uttered “he didn’t want anyone to be advised,” but just what that means is unclear.
The Toyota driver is a local woman, Roberts said, who does not face citations or charges. He added the crash has left her traumatized.
Roberts also urged locals to stay vigilant when on the roads. The summer has produced several crashes already, and Pendleton Bike Week is bringing in thousands of visitors who may not be as familiar with the town.
