PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College Veterans Resource Center welcomes Vincent Vargas.
The Hollywood actor-writer will speak Friday, Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. in ST-200 in the Science & Technology Building on the BMCC Pendleton campus. The event is free and open to the public. In addition, a free lunch will precede the presentation at noon.
Known for his role in FX’s “The Mayans,” writing and acting in the short film “The Long Way Back” and the TV series “Dads in Parks,” Vargas will share about his transition back from military active duty to civilian life.
Vargas is a 15-year veteran of three combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan with the 75th Ranger Regiment’s 2nd Battalion based at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Washington. He has vaulted to fame as an actor, writer, producer, blogger, podcaster, poet, business entrepreneur and social media personality by publicly sharing his Army, work and personal experiences with brutal honesty. His presentation will focus on his transition back from active duty to civilian life, and the challenges that came with that.
For more information, contact Casey White-Zollman, vice president of college relations & advancement, at 541-278-5839 or cwhitezollman@bluecc.edu. For more about Vargas, visit www.vinnyroc.com.
