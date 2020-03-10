ATHENA — In a mural adorning the side of Athena’s historic Gem Theater, silent film star Mary Duncan smiles her trademark smile as she stands in a field holding a shock of wheat.
Around her are several other black-and-white photos taken from the 1930 film “City Girl” and near the bottom of the huge mural are the words “City Girl, F.W. Murnau Production, filmed in August, 1928, using local harvesters. Thorn Hollow. Athena, Oregon.” The mural, paid for with a $6,000 from a cadre of nine donors, appeared on the outside of the Gem last summer.
The film never appeared at the historic theater, but when the 300-seat movie house finally reopens sometime in the future, the first event will likely be a showing of “City Girl.”
Closed in the 1960s and abandoned for decades, the Gem slowly started coming back to life about 15 years ago when Rob McIntyre spearheaded the restoration. McIntyre, a high school band director who spent a fair amount of time researching the theater’s history, stumbled onto an article about “City Girl” in a 1928 issue of the now-defunct “Athena Press.” Fascinated, he read that German movie director F.W. Murnau filmed parts of the silent movie in the wheat fields of nearby Thorn Hollow.
“I don’t think anyone knew it had been filmed here,” McIntyre said. “There were people who knew, but it was sort of a forgotten thing.”
Eventually, he found folks who recalled stories of relatives who provided stock or acted as farmhands in the film. One local young woman fell in love with a cinematographer and followed him to Hollywood. Presumably, Athena residents looked forward to seeing the movie after its release in 1930, but the Gem never got the opportunity to screen the film.
“It was a movie that got caught right in the window between the Roaring Twenties and the Great Depression,” he said. “It was a silent film coming out right after ‘The Jazz Singer’ with Al Jolson.”
“The Jazz Singer” marked the beginning of the end for silent films as the first feature-length movie to incorporate sound. Without Murnau’s blessing, the film studio that owned “City Girl” decided to revamp the film by adding sound sequences, but it ultimately flopped at the box office and never made it to the Gem.
“City Girl” is one of more than 500 movies filmed in Oregon, said Jane Ridley, of the Governor’s Office of Film & Television. She said the state’s history is a rich one, starting with the filming of “The Fisherman’s Bride” in 1908 in Astoria. The list includes “True Grit (filmed in Bend), “The Shining (Timberline Lodge), “Mr. Holland’s Opus” (Portland), “Farenheit 911 (Florence) and “Wild” (filmed in various Oregon locations).
The one hour, 51 minute “City Girl” is available on YouTube. One scene shows lead actors Mary Duncan and Charles Farrell playfully chasing each other in a wheat field. In another, 18 or 20 mules pull a plow during harvest. The movie follows a farmer’s son (Farrell) as he falls in love with a lonely waitress (Duncan) and brings her home to the farm where they face adversity.
During Duncan’s time in Umatilla County, she was named honorary queen of the 1928 Pendleton Round-Up. The director, actors and film crew lived in a bungalow in Pendleton during filming.
In 2016, the Oregon East Symphony performed the “City Girl” soundtrack during a screening of the original silent film at the Vert Auditorium.
McIntyre hopes to have a live orchestra perform the score during the screening of the original silent version of “City Girl” at the Gem’s grand opening. That may be months down the road, however.
On a recent day, McIntyre walked around the theater, proudly showing off the fruits of both volunteer and paid labor. Workers gutted the place, revamped the facade, replaced the leaky roof and moved the back wall. Almost every weekend, volunteers install drywall. The lobby, the former Star Saloon, is taking shape as is the back stage and balcony areas and the orchestra pit. McIntyre’s band students helped refurbish a 1921 Wurlitzer theater organ that will eventually become part of the building. John Sasser of Integrity Design and Copyworks in Walla Walla, Washington, created the mural from McIntyre’s design.
The restoration has take a legion of volunteers, said McIntyre, who teaches music at Weston-McEwen High School.
“We’ve been at this for 15 years,” he said. “You kind of wear out your volunteers. There is an endless quest for money.”
But he believes the Gem is a treasure worth reviving, one with a lively history. The saloon-turned-theater was a time capsule shuttered in 1968 that will eventually provide space for movies, plays, school functions, streaming concerts and other community functions. McIntyre predicts that “we should have a usable space by the end of the year.”
Ridley, of the Oregon Office of Film & Television, said she hopes the Gem Theatre will become one of the stops on the Oregon Film Trail, a network of trail markers placed at iconic filming locations.
“The efforts Rob has gone to in restoring the theatre, and the way he has engaged the local high school and the Athena community, is an amazingly worthwhile project and a wonderful part of the story of film and the arts in Oregon,” Ridley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.