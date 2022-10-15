PENDLETON — Vendors from across the Pacific Northwest came Friday, Oct. 14, to Pendleton to sell records, swap stories and listen to music at the first Pendleton Record Swap & Audio Expo.
The event at the Pendleton Convention Center runs through Oct. 16 with all manner of classic and contemporary vinyl for sale and a few prized collectibles on offer for silent auction.
Mathew Pfromm of Portland was representing his record store, AstronautSaint Records, and explained his love of the musical medium.
"I feel the same way most record store owners get into selling vinyl is that I've been listening to and collecting vinyl most of my adult life," he said. "Probably about 22 years that I've been collecting and listening to vinyl. It seems like the most heartfelt, tactile, and authentic medium to listen to music, especially with everything digitally streaming now."
Pfromm had a mixture of contemporary and classic vinyl options.
"Our focus is mostly supporting independent artists and labels," he said. "Anything in that realm of music is right up to what I'm rooting for. We work directly with a lot of the big independent labels. If you're going to sit at home and listen to music, vinyl is the way to go."
Shoppers came from as far as Seattle and Boise, having heard what one described as the "aggressive" advertising campaign for the Pendleton Record Swap. Cathy Chen came with her fiance from Boise to peruse records and find some new tunes.
"We work from home, so the reason we like records is that records force you to get up," she said. "So you get up, listen to some tunes. After the pandemic, people working from home, they really need different activities, otherwise you're just in front of a computer. Usually for me, because I didn't grow up here, I usually buy records by their covers. I thought if musicians spend time designing the cover the music might be good, or it might be interesting."
Record stores weren't the only groups with booths at the Record Swap. Nathan Womack, of Seattle, has spent the last several years building up what he described as a global record label titled Wax Thématique.
"I was just making my own beats, making my own music and then I got to the point where I just wanted to make an umbrella to put out my stuff and so that's what I did," Womack said. "It went so well that I thought, I just want to keep doing this. I just started getting the best of the best of the musicians, producers, people that I knew, and built up the label from there. I work with presses around the world and get them to manufacture the records and I get distribution through a global company."
Wax Thématique has 10 groups under its label and recently added a funk group from Israel and a space-jazz ensemble from Berlin.
Throughout the evening, Pendleton musician Peter Walters, the founder and organizer of the swap, spoke to vendors and guests, informing them of the after party that evening featuring live music at the Great Pacific on Main Street and on Oct. 15 at Vert Auditorium on Saturday.
"I'm really, really stoked so far," Walters said. "I'm hoping the rest of the weekend has as good of a response. I'm happy to see practically everyone that showed up so far is still digging through crates."
He said he didn't want to bring in vendors and have no one shows up to buy anything, or vice versa.
"It was a terrifying balance," he quipped, "but so far it's looking alright."
