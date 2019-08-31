MISSION — Nestled into the western slice of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Public Safety building, Cindy Halfmoon sits inside a box roughly 12-by-8 feet in size. With a soundboard to her left and microphone positioned inches from her mouth, she scrolls through a Spotify playlist on the computer to her right looking for the next song to play.
Halfmoon, 62, has volunteered as a DJ at KCUW, the low power freeform radio station of CTUIR, for the last 15 years and hosts two weekly programs: Wellbriety Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and C-Bear Revivals on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Between balancing her own recovery and supporting herself on monthly disability checks, Halfmoon mixes her passion for music with a dedication to community advocacy across the 104.3 FM airwaves.
“If you don’t know what to do, be of service,” she says.
That’s what pushed Halfmoon to turn her volunteering at the station into more than just her love for music.
On Wellbriety Wednesdays, Halfmoon combines thematic music and public service announcements to emphasize recovery, support and awareness for those struggling with substance abuse. The program isn’t limited to just drugs and alcohol, as she regularly places suicide, domestic violence, gambling and other destructive lifestyles in the spotlight too.
The show’s name is a play on the Wellbriety movement, which is a grassroots campaign that promotes Native spiritual traditions to combat the cyclical damage caused by alcoholism in indigenous communities.
A recovering alcoholic herself, Halfmoon has found a passion in generating awareness for the struggles of those battling addiction to any destructive lifestyle. In return, she’s found a weekly cathartic release.
“It gave me a sense of purpose,” she says. “It helps me too, that’s why I keep coming back.”
While she’s battled relapses since starting work as a DJ and is sober now, Halfmoon’s struggles with alcohol began when she was a teenager.
As a newborn child, Halfmoon’s mother abandoned her at a Portland hospital. With her mother struggling, her grandmother and aunt picked her up from the hospital and brought her back to the CTUIR to raise.
In fact, while it also pays homage to 1960s and ‘70s American rock band and her favorite artist Creedence Clearwater Revival, Halfmoon’s C-Bear Revivals show name comes from her nickname “Cindy-Bear,” which her aunt gave her on the way to the reservation while listening to the radio.
Once there, things didn’t get easier for Halfmoon.
“I grew up poor,” she says. “I never really realized that until I went to public school.”
Facing constant discipline for acting out, Halfmoon worked her way through a number of public and private Catholic schools in the western U.S.
“They pushed Catholicism on me, so I rebelled,” she says.
Included in that rebellion was the need to defend herself from racist taunts and bullying calling her “half-breed.” Later, Halfmoon felt further ostracized when other kids noticed she didn’t have parents.
“People started asking me where my mom and dad were,” she says. “I felt ashamed, and I’m embarrassed of it now but that’s how I felt.”
As a teenager, Halfmoon lived in the basement of what is today the Mission Market. Then known as Halfmoon Market, she one day had her first drop of alcohol in an attempt to fit in with her cousins who were drinking there.
Though it started as an act of peer pressure, the drinking soon become a problem.
“It grew into emotional dependency and I used it to help me get comfortable,” Halfmoon says. “Then I started to use it to escape.”
Amid the drinking, Halfmoon attempted to pursue what she believed to be her passion of photography and art. After her grandmother passed away when she was 16, she moved in with her uncle and went to high school in Salem, opting to earn her GED after not graduating.
With that in hand, she attended the Institute for American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico. After that didn’t pan out, she later attended Blue Mountain Community College in the photography department without finishing there either.
Along the way, Halfmoon tried to collect the things that others seemed to prioritize, such as a car and a house payment.
“It wasn’t enough,” she says. “I had to ask myself, ‘What’s the purpose of life?’”
She started to figure it out once she became a mother. Though the drinking didn’t stop, Halfmoon moved back to CTUIR about 30 years ago and raised her two daughters, Jiselle and Chelsea, in the projects.
Separated from their father, Halfmoon raised them there alone.
Though it wasn’t easy, music turned out to be a lasting connection between her and her daughters.
“She was always good at educating me about the good stuff,” Jiselle Halfmoon says, laughing.
Jiselle, like her mother, joined KCUW as a volunteer shortly after its opening in 2004. At its inception, the station operated in a maintenance shop behind Wildhorse Resort & Casino and was broadcast on 101.1 FM.
Back in those days, she said, you had to check that there weren’t table saws running when you turned on your mic. In 2009, Jiselle was hired to be KCUW’s station manager.
But reflecting back on her childhood, Jiselle says her mother provided her and her sister with a “wholesome” childhood.
“She was strict enough,” she says, laughing. “Rez life is wild. It’s always turbulent.”
Growing up, both of Halfmoon’s daughters were exposed to her alcohol abuse. And then as teenagers they began drinking too. After finding out her daughters were emulating her, Halfmoon knew she needed to make a change.
Beginning to find resources and reading into recovery and the causes for her substance abuse, Halfmoon was on her way to sobriety.
“But I still had the rage and the anger,” she says.
So she began therapy and counseling at CTUIR’s Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center. While recovering, relationships with her daughters were strained and Jiselle eventually moved out and went to live with her father in Idaho to finish school.
In addition to finding ways to cope and avoid alcohol through therapy, Halfmoon also began to understand the underlying roots to her substance abuse. Over time, she was able to confront the trauma from being sexually assaulted earlier in her life and domestic abuse she had faced. Along with this, Halfmoon says she has continued to educate herself about the generational trauma of historical loss and discrimination facing indigenous communities and how that influenced her addiction.
While she still experiences relapses and can’t erase the damage alcohol did to her and her family, she no longer lets it hold her hostage.
“With my remaining days, it’s not to make money,” she says. “It’s to make amends with my family.”
Halfmoon says she feels good with where her relationships are at with her daughters now, thanks to being honest with them and forgiving herself.
And now with her shows on KCUW, she’s trying to bring awareness and acceptance to others who are struggling.
“It’s about uplifting people over giving judgement or criticism,” she says.
While Wednesdays focus on destructive lifestyles, C-Bear Revivals expands from the internal struggles of the community to its external and, at times, frustratingly existential ones.
“Sometimes you have to shake people to wake them up,” she said.
Last Friday, for example, Halfmoon dedicated the first five songs of her show to the Amazon rainforest, where fires burning for the last two weeks have spurred global outrage. In general, climate and environmental issues and news are common sources for her Friday themes.
“One of the things I really admire about her is that she’s a truth-teller even when it’s hard,” Jiselle says.
When she’s not boxed inside the KCUW studios, most of Halfmoon’s time is spent volunteering at the senior center or other places around CTUIR. To get by, she uses her monthly $600 disability checks and avoids unnecessary costs.
Prior to joining the station, Halfmoon worked for 8 years as a maintenance worker for the CTUIR housing department. The taxing labor led to her developing carpal tunnel along with back and leg problems.
Halfmoon also enjoys gardening at her home in the projects, the same one she moved into over 30 years ago to raise her daughters. With no fencing to protect her crops she mostly grows flowers and trees, though she one day dreams of living “off the grid” with a bunch of dogs where she can grow whatever she wants.
As Wellbriety Wednesday ends, Halfmoon looks from the KCUW studio window where the sun begins to set to the west. Oranges and purples washing over the CTUIR, she heads for her home in the projects and reflects on her entire day. She hasn’t worked a job, collected a wage, or gotten any closer to getting a bigger and better house or a nicer car.
“That’s other people’s expectations,” she says. “If I can go to sleep at night knowing I helped somebody else then I don’t care.”
What she has done is confronted another day of addiction. She’s spent another day forgiving herself and her mother while trying to earn that same forgiveness from her family. And to do all of that, she’s using her platform to help the rest of her community do the same.
“I just want to feel like I did something,” she says. “When I leave this earth, I want to be able to say I contributed to my community, to the world, and to my family.”
