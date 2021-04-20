PENDLETON — Volunteers plucked almost 1,700 pounds of trash from the banks of the Umatilla River during the city’s Spring River Cleanup on Saturday, April 17.
The haul eclipsed the amount of debris gathered in 2019, the last year the event was held, when volunteers gathered 1,500 pounds. Participants found the usual bottles, cans and fast food remnants, but also picked up an eclectic list of items: a set of Press-On nails with jewels, a bag of four cooking wine bottles, the top of an umbrella, one sock, blue Easter egg shells, a wagon axle with wheels, twisted pieces of metal, a brake drum, a computer monitor, one pair of pants, an 8-by-10 rug, twisted rebar, a 2018 newspaper, a pepper spray container, a 4-foot-long angled iron bar, a shredded blanket in a tree and a plethora of other debris, including many face masks.
Participants masked up to gather near the River Parkway before spreading out on both sides of the river. East Oregonian owner and organizer Kathryn Brown gave guidelines to the exuberant group, which included 64 adults and 30 youths. They set out wearing gloves and carrying trash bags. Parks and Recreation employees hauled and weighed the trash that was collected.
Volunteers found three homeless encampments, two upriver from the Bedford Bridge and another under the old bridge next to Trailhead Park. Per instruction, volunteers left the encampments alone.
Brown seemed ebullient about the strong turnout of volunteers despite last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic.
“I was grateful to see so many longtime river cleanup volunteers attend, but also many people who were there for the first time,” she said.
The cadre of volunteers included contingents from Lost & Found Youth Outreach and Pendleton High School’s ASTRA Club.
After the cleanup, some volunteers jotted down wildlife they had seen on a paper at the registration table. Wildlife included a brown snake, butterflies, osprey, robins, crows, a lesser goldfinch, a white-crowned sparrow, a violet-green swallow, a great blue heron, mallards, buffleheads, a northern flicker, squirrels, a garden snake, a frog and spiders.
In 2022, organizers hope to revive the usual volunteer appreciation barbecue, scrubbed this time because of COVID-19 restrictions.
A number of organizations teamed up to organize the cleanup. They included the Stewards of the Umatilla River Environment (SURE), the Umatilla Basin Watershed Council, the East Oregonian and Pendleton Parks and Recreation. The Pendleton Tree Commission, the Umatilla National Forest and Pendleton Parks and Recreation gave away free native plants and trees in conjunction with the river cleanup.
