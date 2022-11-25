Harry Ramos slices up turkeys Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, on the deli slicer machine in preparation for the Thanksgiving Day meal at the Salvation Army in downtown Pendleton. Ramos has been volunteering at the Salvation Army for three to four months.
PENDLETON — "Tremendous" was how Maj. Toni Halstad of the Pendleton Salvation Army described the volunteer effort in the rush Thursday, Nov. 24, to help serve Thanksgiving dinner.
"I posted on Facebook several weeks ago that we needed volunteers, and in the last week or two I've had to tell people, 'Sorry we're full," because you can see this facility is small, we'd be on top of each other," she said. "We have about 12 people coming to volunteer. It's a good feeling though. It's part of the army's work."
This marked Halstad and her husband's fourth year on assignment by the Salvation Army in Pendleton, but wherever they go, they bring with them a Thanksgiving dinner service.
"Each individual location is different, it depends on the community you are in," Halstad said. "Not every community does community meals, some do food boxes, and some don't do anything at all, it just depends on the location and what the community needs are. In the last two appointments previous to where we were in Tri-Cities and we did community meals there as well."
On the menu for Thanksgiving were 250 meals, including 100 for delivery split between two drivers taking 50 meals each.
Preparation for the Thanksgiving meal began weeks in advance to organize all the required factors from dine-in, and take-out, to delivery, Halstad said.
"It's usually weeks in the making between rounding up volunteers, planning the menu, rounding up the food, and trying to make sure everything is going smoothly," she said. "We have very generous donors that contribute, and it's well supported, but we had to buy all the pies, and most of the food we bought ... We bought most of the turkeys ourselves."
Head cook Travis Hackett has been volunteering with the Pendleton Salvation Army for two years and was busy at work preparing Thanksgiving meals early that morning.
"I think I cooked eight turkeys yesterday, eight big ones," Hackett said. "Today I've done a bunch of smaller ones, they're just breasts, 16 to 20 of them. I think, I'm not sure, but people bring hams and things like that."
Hackett learned to cook when he was young, and picked up the tricks of the trade through observation and practice. The Salvation Army liked his cooking, he explained, and so he decided to keep volunteering.
"When I was a teenager I spent a couple of years working in a four-star restaurant, really small, I think it was a 12 or 15-seater, small restaurant. The owner was the chef, and every once in a while, she'd cook, I did the dishes, and my brother did the waiting, so I picked up a bunch of tips. You learn things, sometimes the hard way, but you learn."
Normally, Hackett explained, the Salvation Army just hands out meals, but this year it invited people into the dining room to have a meal together.
"It was smooth sailing," Hackett said as service was wrapping up. "It seemed more chaotic last year, but I may be thinking of Christmas."
