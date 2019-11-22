PENDLETON — The local Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to serve in a variety of capacities this Thanksgiving as it serves up to an estimated 200 people a holiday meal on Nov. 28.
Major Toni Halstad of the Salvation Army in Pendleton is seeking volunteers in all areas on Thanksgiving Day, including setup and food preparation, serving and cleanup.
Available volunteer shifts include kitchen Help from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.; serving food, drinks and dessert from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and cleanup from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
The free Thanksgiving meal will take place at the Salvation Army gymnasium, 150 S.E. Emigrant Ave. in Pendleton.
To sign up as a volunteer, contact Major Halstad at 541-276-3369.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.