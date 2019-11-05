PENDLETON — When volunteers arrived at Olney Cemetery on Saturday morning, the lawn and headstones were blanketed in a layer of crisp fall leaves. Over the next several hours, dozens of volunteers descended on the cemetery armed with leaf blowers and rakes to clear away the fallen foliage in preparation for Veterans Day.
Pendleton High School student Cody Sherman, 17, used his hands to shovel leaves into a large black trash bin before carrying it to a nearby trailer to be emptied. For Sherman, the Veterans Day cleanup was more than just an opportunity for community service hours. Sherman, an aspiring military member himself, said most of his family are veterans and the cleanup offered him a way to give back to a community that his family has long been a part of.
“These people gave so much,” Sherman said. “The least I can do is help clear away the leaves.”
Students from Sunridge Middle School and Pendleton High School made up the majority of the volunteers as student members of National Honor Society, ASTRA, and other leadership groups pitched in to help their community and rack up volunteer hours.
Pendleton High School student Sidney Schreier, 16, spent the morning weaving in and out of rows of headstones with a leaf blower. While Schreier said she doesn’t spend a whole lot of time in cemeteries, she felt that helping out was the respectful thing to do.
“I have always liked volunteering and helping the community,” she said. “This was just a new way of doing that.”
Kyra Jackson, 16, attended the cleanup as part of Pendleton High School’s National Honor Society group but chose to go because she felt as though the opportunity was unique in its ability to impact the community.
“I think it’s really important to give back to the community in a way that helps the most people; Veterans Day does that,” Jackson said. “I feel like it’s the respectful thing to do.”
While the city of Pendleton has organized park cleanups and a Memorial Day cemetery cleanup in the past, this was the city’s first year organizing a Veterans Day cleanup. Pendleton Parks and Recreation Director Liam Hughes oversees the cemetery and said the extra help makes a big difference in guaranteeing the cemetery looks as nice as possible for families visiting on Veterans Day.
“The families of veterans will come to visit on Veterans Day, so we have to make things as nice as possible,” said Hughes. “Volunteers are a huge way for us to make our community a more livable place.”
While the cleanup was billed as a Veterans Day event, volunteers cleared leaves and graves from multiple sections of the cemetery regardless of military service.
Pendleton High School student Hunter Reynolds, 18, felt as though the cleanup provided him with the ability to become a more involved member of his community.
“You have to respect the dead and clean up for the people who helped build this town,” Reynolds said. “They’re members of this community as well and they deserve the best we can give them.”
Although the majority of the volunteers were students, other community members came out to offer their assistance as well.
Tonya Nichols saw the cleanup in the city newsletter and decided that she and her husband wanted to help out. The couple remarked at seeing the headstones of veterans who had served in both World War I and World War II, as well as numerous other events of historical significance.
“There’s a lot of history within the cemetery,” said Nichols. “You can see a lot of veterans and it’s a pretty important part of our community.”
On Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, the Friends of Olney will host a brief 9 a.m. service for veterans at Olney Cemetery. The service will include a brief speech before the presentation of the colors and “Taps.”
