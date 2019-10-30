UMATILLA COUNTY — When voter turnout in Oregon is tallied after an election, it’s not uncommon for Umatilla County to rank dead last.
The county had the lowest voter turnout of any county in the state during the November 2018 election, with 56.5% of eligible voters turning in a ballot, compared with 68.4% statewide.
Umatilla County Elections Clerk Kim Lindell said as of Monday evening, only 10.28% of ballots had come in.
“I think turnout for this election is going to be on the lighter side because most of the county will just see the two amendments,” she said. “Charter amendments are important, but they’re not very exciting.”
The reasons Oregonians don’t exercise their right to vote are varied. Some simply forget to turn in their ballot before deadline. Others don’t like their choices, don’t think their individual vote matters, or feel like they don’t have enough information to make an informed decision.
Amanda Walker, of Umatilla, falls into the last category. She said she didn’t turn in her ballot last year because she didn’t feel like she knew enough about the candidates and measures presented.
“I didn’t feel like I had enough time to get informed, and I didn’t want to vote blindly,” she said.
Last November’s ballot was packed with choices, including local, state and federal candidates and measures that would do everything from prohibiting grocery taxes to repealing Oregon’s sanctuary state status. Walker said it can be hard for the average person working full time to track down credible information for each item.
She suggested people find a trusted friend who is up to speed and ask them to explain ballot measures or candidates’ positions.
Jennifer Mack, of Athena, said she has never voted. She feels that all elections, local and national, are rigged by people “on the inside.”
“I feel like it’s just a way for people to feel like they have a choice, but really it’s all decided,” she said. “It doesn’t matter whether I vote or not, the same person is still going to win.”
She came to that belief over time as a teenager, she said, based on things she saw on the news and things she heard adults say. She has continued to have experiences where the people she knows say they voted for one local candidate, and yet the other person was declared the winner.
“I really, truly feel it’s fixed,” she said.
Mack said she gets grief from people who tell her that people have fought for her right to vote, but she responds that those people also preserved her right to not vote — a right she plans to continue exercising.
Jose Garcia, chair of Hermiston’s Hispanic Advisory Committee, said the committee has worked hard to try to register Hermiston residents to vote, but he often hears from people who flat-out refuse to register or to cast a vote, even though they are eligible to do so.
He chalked it up to a lack of trust in government.
“It goes back to some organization, some institution where they had a bad experience, or a relative suffered some consequences, and now that sense of safety is gone,” he said.
He said that can be particularly true in the Latino community, where some voters live in a heightened state of fear for friends and family who are undocumented immigrants. Members of the Hispanic Advisory Committee worry that same distrust will cause people not to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census, another civic participation item the HAC is focused on promoting.
“It’s sad for the community that we have a pretty low turnout,” Garcia said.
In states where voting involves standing in line for a booth on Election Day, some people are kept from voting by not having transportation to the polls or not being able to take time off work to go.
Oregon’s vote-by-mail system fixes those problems, but it sometimes creates new ones for people who don’t receive a ballot in the mail. Several people responded to a recent East Oregonian Facebook post by saying they would have liked to vote last year but never saw a ballot.
“For some reason, last year I never received a ballot,” Carolyn Thomas wrote. “Everyone else in my household did. Didn’t realize it until it was too late to request one, cause I am a truck driver and was not home long enough to take care of it.”
Lindell, who oversees elections in Umatilla County, said ballots are mailed out 20 days before an election, which means people should get them about 17 or 18 days before the election. Anyone who notices they haven’t received one should call the elections office at 541-278-6254 or visit oregonvotes.gov to check on their registration.
New voters must register at least 21 days before an election, but registered voters whose status has become inactivated, or are registered under the wrong address, can get that fixed. They can have a ballot mailed to them up until the Thursday before election day, or they can walk into the elections office in Pendleton and fill out a ballot in person up until 8 p.m. on election day. In Oregon, postmarks don’t count — the ballot must arrive at the elections office by election day — so it’s better to turn one in at a drop-off site if there are only a couple of days left.
Lindell said if people have distrust in the elections process or worry it’s rigged, they are welcome to come to the elections office in Pendleton and be an official observer while ballots are being counted, or just talk with staff to find out how the process works.
She said Oregon’s vote-by-mail system makes it extremely secure against hacking by foreign governments or anyone else, as the machines that scan ballots are unconnected to the internet and backed up by physical ballots the county has in hand.
Eastern Oregon voters often feel their vote won’t make a difference when tallied against more liberal voters in the Portland metro area, but Lindell pointed out there are still local races to vote in, which often come down to a handful of votes. And in close statewide races, the turnout for Eastern Oregon voters can make a real difference.
“We need to let the rest of Oregon know how we feel,” she said. “You don’t just want to give up your vote to the rest of the state. Those results are being looked at all the time by candidates and people backing initiatives.”
