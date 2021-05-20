PENDLETON — With all three incumbents up for election choosing to retire, the Pendleton School Board was guaranteed three new faces.
Beth Harrison, a stay-at-home mother and a community volunteer, garnered more than three-quarters of the vote in the race for Position 1, securing her victory over retiree Rodney Thompson.
Harrison did not return a request for comment as of press time.
The race for Position 4 was technically a three-way contest, but teacher Chris Garrigues ended his campaign while remaining on the ballot.
Preston Eagleheart, the managing director of Cayuse Government Services, still managed to garner a little more than 50% of the vote over Garrigues and Joey GrosJacques, the project director of TRIO and student support services at Blue Mountain Community College.
Eagleheart thanked voters, the outgoing board members and the other candidates in the field, saying the board would’ve been in good hands regardless of who residents voted for.
“It’s a great opportunity for me to learn and grow as I continue my journey,” he said.
With Eagleheart set to replace Gary George on the board, Eagleheart’s victory ensures an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation will continue to serve on the board.
“I think it’s imperative to have a voice from the Native community,” Eagleheart said while adding that he will serve all students while on the board.
Attorney Patrick Gregg won the Position 7 race against activist Briana Spencer. In an interview, Gregg said he was honored by the voters’ choice and was eager to start on the board.
“I’m anxious to get to work and share my talents and get things going in the right direction,” he said.
Spencer, who also is a member of the CTUIR, is already a member-elect of the Nixyaawii School Board. State law doesn’t allow people to serve on both a charter school board and the public school board that oversees it, but Spencer had committed to serving on the Pendleton School Board had she won.
Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education
Despite his best efforts, Echo farmer Kent Madison was elected to represent Zone 3 on the Blue Mountain Community College Board of Education.
After meeting with his opponent, health care worker Carrie Sampson-Samuels, after the filing deadline, Madison ended his campaign and endorsed Sampson-Samuels to take the seat, which represents south Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Echo and Ukiah.
But Madison couldn’t take his name off the ballot, and come the morning of Wednesday, May 19, he was edging out Sampson-Samuels 50.4-49%, with only 25 votes separating them.
Madison called it an “unfortunate success” and probably the result of the name recognition he’s built up over the years.
He said he still feels like younger people should serve on the BMCC board and he encouraged Sampson-Samuels to run again in the future, but he intends to fulfill the voters’ wishes.
“I was dumb enough to file for it,” he said. “I should fill out the rest of my term.”
In the other contested race, incumbent Kim Puzey handily defeated challenger Kipp Barron to hold his Zone 4 seat, which includes east Hermiston and Umatilla.
Puzey said he was pleased voters supported him so he could continue his work on the board. With another four years in hand, Puzey said his priority is hiring the right candidate to serve as BMCC’s next president.
Although Barron lost his race, it wasn’t all bad news for the rest of his family. Daughter Jubilee won a three-way race for a seat on the board for the Umatilla County Special Library District, while Barron’s son Josiah won an uncontested race for a spot on the Umatilla School Board. Another son, Caleb, lost a different race for a seat on the library board.
Cider maker Abe Currin won an uncontested race to fill the open Zone 6 seat, which covers Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston.
Turnout watch
According to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, only 19.4% of Umatilla County voters turned out to vote in the May election.
That number wasn’t only well below the state’s 25.7% turnout rate, it also represents a dubious record.
“It’s the lowest turnout we’ve had in some time,” Umatilla Elections Manager Kim Lindell said.
Turnout is typically lower when federal or state elections aren’t on the ballot, but with several contested races across the county, Lindell thought turnout could be higher.
Lindell said one factor that may have hurt turnout was the lack of a voter pamphlet. While the county covers the cost of the pamphlets in primaries and general elections, the special districts themselves bear the costs of off-year elections. Lindell said it would take a significant number of districts willing to fund a pamphlet to get the county to print and distribute them.
Despite Umatilla County’s low level of voter interest, Lindell said Umatilla County’s turnout exceeded Crook County’s, which came in at 15.8%.
