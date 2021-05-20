PENDLETON — Incumbent John Thomas will be returning to the Umatilla County Library District board, along with newcomers Jubilee Barron and Sharone Pettus McCann, according to unofficial results for the May 19 election.
Thomas, McCann and Caleb Barron were all running for a pair of at-large seats, with the top two vote-getters of the group taking the two seats. Thomas had the most votes at 38.8%, followed by McCann at 36%.
Thomas is at the end of his first four-year term on the board and served as president of the board from 2019 to 2020. He lives in Pendleton and is a licensed clinical social worker for the Oregon Health Authority.
McCann is from Stanfield and is retiring this year after 36 years teaching at Blue Mountain Community College.
Three candidates were also running for a single seat, representing the remaining two years of a term previously held by Kara Davis, who resigned after moving out of the area. Jubilee Barron beat Fatima Machado and Gaby Gonzalez, with 45.4% of the vote.
Barron lives in Umatilla and currently earns a living doing odd jobs.
