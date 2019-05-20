Special elections for local school board and other taxing districts will end Tuesday at 8 p.m.
The Umatilla County Elections Division will be accepting ballots at its office in Room 18 at the Umatilla County Courthouse in Pendleton from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Until 8 p.m., ballots can also be turned in at the dropbox in the courthouse parking lot and at dropboxes at Hermiston City Hall, the Nixyaawii Governance Center on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Umatilla City Hall, Milton-Freewater City Hall, Stanfield City Hall, Echo City Hall, Pilot Rock City Hall, and Athena City Hall.
In Morrow County, dropboxes will be open until 8 p.m. at the Morrow County Boardman Annex, the North Morrow County Annex in Irrigon, the Bartholomew Building parking lot in Heppner, the intersection of Spring Street and Third Street in Ione, and the Morrow County Public Works Department in Lexington.
Most races will go uncontested, but there are a few that are competitive, including a race for an open seat on the Port of Morrow Commission.
Stanfield voters will also decide on whether to approve an $18 million capital improvement bond.
