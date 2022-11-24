PENDLETON — The Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department is waiting on replacement parts before it can open the ice rink at Roy Raley Park.

Parks and Rec Director Liam Hughes in an announcement Wednesday, Nov. 23, reported the rink usually opens the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year, which would be Nov. 26. But a mechanical failure during the initial startup procedure means city staffers must wait for replacement parts before they can begin building ice.

