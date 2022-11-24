PENDLETON — The Pendleton Parks and Recreation Department is waiting on replacement parts before it can open the ice rink at Roy Raley Park.
Parks and Rec Director Liam Hughes in an announcement Wednesday, Nov. 23, reported the rink usually opens the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year, which would be Nov. 26. But a mechanical failure during the initial startup procedure means city staffers must wait for replacement parts before they can begin building ice.
The city announced a tentative new opening day of Dec. 2 if all goes according to plan. Hughes said he hoped to install the pump on Nov. 28, then accumulate ice during that week.
Hughes explained the process of assembling the ice rink each year.
“The ice rink stays frozen by pumping refrigerant though a system of small tubing under the ice sheet," he said. "Therefore, the first step every year is for staff to assemble the intricate web of tiny tubes and connect it to the chiller. This takes multiple hours with four or five staff crawling around on their hands and knees and hauling giant spools of tubing. The system is then charged with glycol and pumped though the chiller. It is that pump that failed on initial startup this year, causing us a slight delay while the pump is repaired."
Once the system is fully operational, the process of building ice begins.
"The initial step is a layer of base ice that has an additive that functions like corn starch to thicken the water into a white paste that forms the base layer," according to Hughes. "Next comes the slow tedious part of building ice, consisting of spraying a light layer of water on the ice, waiting 20 to 40 minutes for it to freeze and repeating. Depending on the weather, this can take around a week to build enough layers for the ice rink to be able to open. Often staff or volunteers from the Hockey club work late into the night since the ice builds faster without the sun warming things up.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.