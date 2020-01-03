BOARDMAN — The Port of Morrow will receive a $1,623,000 grant from the federal Department of Transportation for improvements to equipment and infrastructure related to its marine terminals.
Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, announced the grant Friday. According to a news release, the funding will help extend the port’s barge service. The port was eligible to apply for the grant due to its recent designation as a Maritime Highway Project. Walden wrote a letter of support for the grant application in October.
“The Columbia River system is a valuable asset for transporting wheat and other products from eastern Oregon to the world and the Port of Morrow plays a pivotal role in that system ... I want to thank Secretary Chao and the Trump Administration for awarding these funds and continuing to provide for Oregonians," he said in a statement.
Ryan Neal, director of the Port of Morrow, said in a statement that securing the fund was a complicated process, and he was grateful to Walden, Sen. Jeff Merkley and Sen. Ron Wyden for the assistance.
"With their help, the expanded barge service under this project will help create family wage jobs in the region, reduce transportation costs, and alleviate highway and rail congestion,” he said.
Wyden and Merkley also released announcements of their own later Friday afternoon, praising the port's work in economic development and applauding the news of the grant.
