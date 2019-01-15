PENDLETON — U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, is canceling several stops on a town hall tour through Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, including events in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
In a press release, Walden attributed the cancellations to a schedule change made by Democratic leaders. While Congress was originally supposed to be out of session the week of Jan. 21, business will now restart on Jan. 22.
“It is disappointing that the Democratic Leader made last minute scheduling changes in the House that interfere with my town hall schedule as it currently stands,” Walden said in a statement. “We will reschedule the town halls impacted by the revised House calendar next week and will announce the details for those town halls as soon as we can.”
The cancellations include Jan. 23 town halls at the Pendleton Convention Center and the SAGE Center in Boardman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.