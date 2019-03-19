WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oregon’s U.S. Rep. Greg Walden announced seven more town halls next week across Eastern Oregon.
The Republican from Hood River plans to hold the public events in Wallowa, Union, Baker, Grant, Wheeler, Gilliam and Sherman counties.
Walden held town halls across eight counties throughout his district in January and February, including last week in his home town and in Hermiston.
At that session, he answered questions on his vote for the resolution blocking President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to get more funding for a border wall.
Below is the schedule for Walden’s upcoming series of public forums:
Friday, March 29
Wallowa County Town Hall at noon at the Cloverleaf Hall, 668 N.W. First St., Enterprise
Union County Town Hall at 3:30 p.m. at Eastern Oregon University, Zabel Hall, Lewis Auditorium, One University Blvd., La Grande
Saturday, March 30
Baker County Town Hall at 8:30 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1896 Second St., Baker City
Grant County Town Hall at 1 p.m. at Mount Vernon Community Building, 640 Ingle St., Mount Vernon
Wheeler County Town Hall at 4:45 p.m. at Spray Grange Hall, 807 Winlock St., Spray
Sunday, March 31
Gilliam County Town Hall at 11 a.m. at Anderson Building/Wheatland Insurance, 307 S. Main St., Condon
Sherman County Town Hall at 2:30 p.m. at the Wasco Event Center, 903 Barnett St., Wasco
