WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oregon’s U.S. Rep. Greg Walden announced seven more town halls next week across Eastern Oregon.

The Republican from Hood River plans to hold the public events in Wallowa, Union, Baker, Grant, Wheeler, Gilliam and Sherman counties.

Walden held town halls across eight counties throughout his district in January and February, including last week in his home town and in Hermiston.

At that session, he answered questions on his vote for the resolution blocking President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to get more funding for a border wall.

Below is the schedule for Walden’s upcoming series of public forums:

Friday, March 29

Wallowa County Town Hall at noon at the Cloverleaf Hall, 668 N.W. First St., Enterprise

Union County Town Hall at 3:30 p.m. at Eastern Oregon University, Zabel Hall, Lewis Auditorium, One University Blvd., La Grande

Saturday, March 30

Baker County Town Hall at 8:30 a.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1896 Second St., Baker City

Grant County Town Hall at 1 p.m. at Mount Vernon Community Building, 640 Ingle St., Mount Vernon

Wheeler County Town Hall at 4:45 p.m. at Spray Grange Hall, 807 Winlock St., Spray

Sunday, March 31

Gilliam County Town Hall at 11 a.m. at Anderson Building/Wheatland Insurance, 307 S. Main St., Condon

Sherman County Town Hall at 2:30 p.m. at the Wasco Event Center, 903 Barnett St., Wasco

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.