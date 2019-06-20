WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr., D-New Jersey, and Republican leader Greg Walden, R-Oregon, teamed up to stop robocalls.
They pair Thursday unveiled bipartisan legislation, the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, to end illegal robocall practices.
“Americans deserve to be free of the daily danger and harassment of robocalls,” Pallone and Walden said in a joint statement. “It’s time we end the robocall epidemic and restore trust back into our phone system. We’re pleased to announce we’ve reached a deal on comprehensive bipartisan legislation to stop illegal robocalls.”
Last year, an estimated 47.8 billion robocalls were placed nationwide, according to the news release from Walden’s office, an increase of 17 billion calls over the previous year. The illegal calls affect American life In increasingly harmful ways, from scams to disrupting the health care system.
The legislation requires phone carriers to implement call authentication technology so consumers can trust their caller ID again, with no additional line-item for consumers, and includes a process to help rural carriers implement the technology. The act also allows carriers to offer call blocking services with no additional line charge on an opt-out basis.
“Americans should be able to block robocalls in a consistent and transparent way without being charged extra for it,” the pair stated. “Our legislation also gives the FCC and law enforcement the authority to enforce the law and quickly go after scammers. We look forward to moving this bill through the Communications and Technology Subcommittee next week.”
The new bill also includes provisions from the Support Tools to Obliterate Pesky (STOP) Robocalls Act, which Republic Reps. Bob Latta of Ohio and Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania introduced earlier this year. Latte and Doyle, the chair of the Communications and Technology Subcommittee, are co-sponsors of the Stopping Bad Robocalls Act.
