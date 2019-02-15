HERMISTON — Rep. Greg Walden announced he will hold a town hall meeting in March in Hermiston.
The Republican from Hood River has held a series of public meetings in recent weeks across Oregon's 2nd District and plans to continue that with town halls in Hood River, Wasco and Umatilla counties on Friday, March 15.
“Town hall meetings help me update my ‘to-do’ list to take back to Washington, D.C. as I work to solve problems and grow jobs in our district," Walden stated in the announcement. "I look forward to meeting with people on the ground across our district in March and hearing their concerns, input, and feedback on the issues facing our state and country.”
Walden held town halls across eight counties in southern, central, and eastern Oregon in January and his ninth town hall of the year on Saturday in Lake County. The town hall meeting the morning of March 15 at the Hood River Armory kicks of the next round, then in he heads to The Dalles and rounds out the day with a 4 p.m. start to the public event at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston.
The meetings come with one caveat: They are subject to changes depending upon the weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.