HEPPNER — While many Morrow County residents used Wednesday’s town hall in Heppner to bring up concerns of divisiveness in the current political climate with Rep. Greg Walden, R-Hood River, the congressman’s toughest question came from 13-year-old activist Hunter Houck about the climate itself.
“I read that you don’t currently support the Green New Deal,” Houck said. “Could you elaborate on why not?”
Nearing the end of his third and final town hall of the day, Walden began his response by asking Houck’s age and then answered him by describing the Green New Deal as “aspirational goals rather than legislative ones.”
“I think there are other ways to get to where they want,” he said, presenting a prepared slide that showed the high costs of the deal that includes Medicare For All.
Walden reassured Houck and Morrow County residents that he “thinks the climate is changing and we are contributing to it,” but said the solution will be careful to protect consumers and will focus on innovations. The congressman added that there’s already a number of efforts in hydropower and maximizing the electrical grid that are underway in the U.S.
“Thank you for your question, it’s your generation that’s going to be really effective,” Walden said to end his response.
“I thought that his was response was nice and honest,” Houck said after the meeting. “Personally, I disagree with his lack of support and think that Congress should support the Green New Deal and work as hard as they can to keep the planet awesome for my generation.”
Houck, who was excused from afternoon classes at Heppner Middle School for the meeting, has been traveling around the region to attend town halls and question politicians about their stances on climate change and the Green New Deal.
In July, Houck asked Sen. Jeff Merkley the same questions at a town hall meeting in Boardman. And back in May, Houck and his friends organized an event titled “Fight for our Future,” which was a protest urging action on the climate crisis.
Houck said he plans to continue finding town halls and pressing politicians on explaining their environmental positions.
Earlier, Walden began the meeting highlighting the damage dealt to Americans by scammers utilizing “robocalls” that often use threats of fines or law enforcement in order to steal data or extort money.
According to Walden, there have been 47.8 billion illegal calls of this nature made in America this year already. To drive his point home, Walden told a story of ignoring a call that appeared to be coming from a Greek number. Later, he listened to the voicemail that President Mike Pence left him from Air Force 2.
“Does anybody know how hard it is to get through to Air Force 2?” Walden said, prompting laughter from the hall.
He made sure to remind the hall that these calls can have far more serious consequences, such as the story of a man who ignored a call from an unfamiliar number that was contacting him to notify him that he had been selected for a needed organ donation. He lost his spot on the list.
Walden also shared his work on health care initiatives, such as the CREATES Act, which prevents pharmaceutical companies from withholding access to generic alternatives for the sake of reducing competition.
After explaining some of his other work on the Resilient Federal Forest Act, Walden voiced optimism about trade agreements with North American neighbors Canada and Mexico, known as USMCA, along with progress in trade talks between the U.S. and China.
“I’m concerned about what’s happening on trade,” he said on the conflict with China, noting its impact on wheat farmers in the region. “But I’m optimistic after President Trump’s tweets that there’s been progress.”
Though troubled by the conflict’s consequences, Walden still supports the Trump administration’s decision to be tough in the negotiations.
“It was time to revisit with China,” he said.
As for USMCA, Walden said that it will be on Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to continue its progress toward ratification.
By drawing tickets from a bucket, Walden then fielded questions from the audience.
Picked to go first, Jeff Bailey of Heppner’s Bank of Eastern Oregon followed up on Pelosi’s role in the trade agreement with concern about the ability of Republicans and Democrats to work together.
In response, Walden showed a slide and cited the 148 energy and commerce bills that Congress passed from 2017-18, 57 of which were signed into law and 93% that featured bipartisan support, as reason for his optimism.
“I’m hopeful that she’ll channel her institutional speakership,” he said of Pelosi. “It’d be really good for the country.”
Bailey was quickly followed by another resident who voiced more concern about divisiveness in American politics. While using his own bipartisan efforts as reinforcement on why residents should be optimistic, he acknowledged the problem and gave it a diagnosis.
“I think social media has been a cancer on civility,” he said, adding that the anonymity it permits only emboldens its users.
Reinforcing his concern over scammers, local rancher Al Osmin presented a letter he received seeking payments. After following up, he found the sender to be illegitimate but was frustrated with the inaction from authorities when he notified them about it.
“We went to the moon 50 years ago, why can’t we put these guys in jail?” Osmin asked.
Nodding and listening to the rancher, Walden asked for the letter and said he and his staff would look into it.
Morrow County Commissioner Don Russell was the last resident who spoke and asked Walden about the Endangered Species Act and the possibility of removing protections from species that have recovered from their endangered status. Russell said the question was prompted by the Steller sea lion, which he says has boomed from a population of only 30,000 to now more than 600,000 and is threatening salmon in the river.
Walden agreed with Russell, though citing the complications of the legislation, and both seemed to agree to continue the conversation another time.
Thanking the audience for their time, Walden ended the town hall and now prepares for the rest of his three-day tour of District 2. After holding events in Rufus and Arlington Wednesday morning, the congressman will hold a town hall in Burns on Thursday before wrapping up the trip on Friday in Tygh Valley.
The trip continues Walden’s commitment to holding direct meeting with his constituents. Wednesday’s town hall in Heppner marked 38 town halls this year, which will reach 40 by the end of the week. Since 2012, Walden has held more town halls than almost any other U.S. representative, with 188 and counting.
