WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oregon Rep. Greg Walden stressed the need to improve progress of nuclear waste cleanup at the Hanford Site during a hearing Wednesday before the Energy and Commerce Committee.
The Republican from Hood River cited a Government Accountability Office report, which he called for in 2017, that raised concerns the Office of Environmental Management’s under the Department of Energy lacked accurate progress reporting, which is hampering the cleanup efforts at Hanford.
Environmental Management is responsible for remediating the environmental contamination from the nation’s nuclear weapons program, including the cleanup of liquid nuclear tank waste, packaging of nuclear materials and decontaminating nuclear facilities, including Hanford.
“The threat of potential environmental disaster and pollution persists in the minds of Oregonians and people throughout the Pacific Northwest,” Walden said. “With 56 million gallons of Cold War era toxic nuclear waste sitting in corroding and leaking metal tanks, some of which were built to last just 20 years, Hanford is a worrisome neighbor, and the federal government has not always been a trusted and reliable partner.”
The GAO report found the environmental management office is not adequately measuring the progress of cleanup at Hanford and other contaminated sites, and its milestone reporting to Congress is incomplete. Environmental Management “sites renegotiate milestone dates before they are missed, and EM does not track the history of these changes,” according to the report. “This is because once milestones change, sites are not required to maintain or track the original milestone dates.”
Walden said during the hearing with the amount of public money the government devoted to cleanup at Hanford and the significant threat area communities face, Congress should receive a clearer assessment of whether or not the work is meeting targets.
“DOE spends roughly $6 billion a year on cleanup,” Walden said, “but we don’t always have clear visibility into what that means in terms of completing the mission. EM reports on the amount of nuclear cleanup completed each year, but for that amount of money spent, how many radioactive tanks should have been treated? How much soil and water should have been remediated? We don’t have clear answers to these questions because, according to GAO, EM’s performance measures for operations activities do not always provide a clear and reliable picture.”
Walden again called for the establishment of a permanent national repository for the country’s nuclear waste. Hanford is among more than 100 communities nationwide where toxic nuclear waste sits idle, according to Walden, who supports storing the waste in Nevada’s Yucca Mountain.
To read Walden’s full comments, click https://republicans-energycommerce.house.gov/news/walden-cleaning-up-the-nuclear-waste-at-hanford-and-at-other-sites-across-the-nation-is-a-top-priority/
To read the full GAO report, “Nuclear Waste: DOE Should Take Actions to Improve Oversight of Cleanup Milestones,” click https://www.gao.gov/assets/700/696903.pdf.
