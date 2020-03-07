PENDLETON — Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock excused himself early from U.S. Rep. Greg Walden’s round table on county flooding on Friday to check in on a different kind of emergency.
“We’re very versatile. We also have a health crisis,” he told the Hood River Republican and the panel of local leaders assembled to speak with him.
Murdock’s quip belied a tough few months for Umatilla County.
In early February, flooding across several rivers and creeks damaged millions of dollars of property and infrastructure across Umatilla County and the Umatilla Indian Reservation, taking a life with it.
Less than a month later, a Wildhorse Resort & Casino employee was diagnosed with a presumptive case of COVID-19, temporarily shutting down both the casino facility in Mission and the Weston Middle School gym where he had attended a youth basketball game.
Walden dedicated two separate round tables to the flooding and coronavirus, sandwiched around a tour of the flood damage in Pendleton, a tour already taken by Gov. Kate Brown and U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.
While the flooding is mostly a regional concern, the coronavirus case made Umatilla County a part of an international emergency.
The Trump administration told senators on Thursday that it would not meet its goal of making 1 million COVID-19 tests available by the end of the week, and some Portland doctors told KGW this week that they were frustrated by the lack of tests available to them.
Walden, the ranking Republican on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, assured local leaders that both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private companies were ramping up production and distribution, and test kits would be available to hundreds of thousands of Americans in the near future.
Representatives from Umatilla County Public Health and Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center both recalled being inundated with calls from people concerned that they had contracted the virus.
Walden touted the $7.8 billion funding package Congress just approved to support COVID-19 response, with about $1 billion going toward state and local response. Additionally, the CDC also awarded Oregon $500,000 to help treat and prevent the spread of the virus.
Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara told Walden that he appreciated the federal help, but local public health agencies needed sustained support to make sure these kinds of emergencies are prevented.
“Public health is not seen when we do our job,” he said. “It’s not kept in the forefront. … Across the board, it’s easy to cut a program that people aren’t seeing results from, (but) the results are these things not happening.”
The Oregon Health Authority has stopped short of recommending the cancellation of public events or mass gatherings, instead encouraging state residents to stay home if they’re sick and wash their hands often.
Pendleton Mayor John Turner said the Oregon Schools Activities Association 2A basketball tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center was a “very large public health experiment” in the “petri dish” that was the Pendleton Convention Center.
While OSAA decided to move ahead with the event, Pendleton Human Resources Manager Andrea Denton said the city was taking more precautions by posting hygiene signs and hand sanitation stations around the facility.
While OHA hasn’t announced any new presumptive cases since the March 2 incident, Fiumara doesn’t think Umatilla County is out of the woods yet.
“We wouldn’t be shocked to see additional cases here, and we’re doing everything we can to minimize that risk,” he said.
Although the coronavirus discussion ended his day, Walden spent most of his time in Pendleton talking about the February floods.
Walden said federal relief is available after Congress appropriated $17.8 billion to the federal government’s disaster relief fund last year.
“So the good news is, if you’re going to have a disaster, have it early,” he said. “The money is there.”
As Eastern Oregon communities wait for the federal relief request to wind its way through the federal bureaucracy, the state is now poised to come through.
Although the Republican walkout forced a premature end to the 2019 session in Salem, the Legislature’s Emergency Board will meet Monday to appropriate $11.7 million for flood relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.