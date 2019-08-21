HEPPNER — Rep. Greg Walden will be in Morrow County next week for a town hall in Heppner.
Walden will share updates and take questions Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. at Heppner City Hall, 111 N. Main St. He will also be visiting Rufus, Arlington, Burns and Tygh Valley that week.
He said in a statement that the town halls, which bring his 2019 number up to 40, are a "top priority" for him.
"These meetings provide just another opportunity to hear from Oregonians and provide an update on the issues I’m working on back in Congress," he said.
