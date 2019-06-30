ATHENA — The Athena-Weston area has typically been friendly terf for Rep. Greg Walden.
Amidst a series of raucous town halls hosted by GOP members of Congress, the Hood River Republican got a polite reception in Weston in early 2017, even as the forum turned to hot button issues.
When Walden accompanied Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on the Eastern Oregon leg of his tour of rural communities, a roundtable discussion in Weston on rural internet access went smoothly while the pair were greeted by protestors at a stop in Pendleton.
A Sunday afternoon town hall in Athena followed much of the same script until some pointed questions at the end of the event led to some contention.
In his opening remarks and his interactions with the audience, Walden talked about his work on multiple bills that would allow federal agencies to thin out federally managed forests further.
He said a thinner forest would decrease fuel loads and keep forest fire from getting out of control.
Assisted throughout the town hall by a staffer who cycled through a slideshow presentation, Walden cited a statistic that states that 95 percent of the acres burned in wildfires in 2017 was in U.S. Forest Service land.
“We’re 80 million acres behind,” he said. “We’re going to lose it all if we don’t (do the work).”
Josh Walker, a town hall attendees, pushed Walden to acknowledge climate change’s role in forest fires and asked him if he supported the Green New Deal, a proposed resolution that would cut greenhouse gas emissions to a net zero over 10 years through a job guarantee, universal health care and investment in green technology and infrastructure.
Walden said he believes in climate change, but opposed the Green New Deal.
After noting its monetary expense, Walden brought up an FAQ for the Green New Deal that referenced banning cows and air travel while promising “economic security for all who are unable or unwilling to work.”
Media fact checkers have noted that the text of the Green New Deal resolution does not explicitly reference airplanes and cows or the “unwilling to work” line.
Instead, the resolution calls for “overhauling transportation systems” and investing in high speed rail, and “(w)orking collaboratively with farmers and ranchers in the United States to eliminate pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural sector as much as is technologically feasible."
Aides for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the legislator who co-sponsors the resolution, have said a draft FAQ was mistakenly released and have since taken it down.
As Walker and Walden sparred over the Green New Deal and “Medicare for All,” some members of the audience grew agitated and directed that agitation at Walker.
But Walden urged the audience to be respectful and the town hall eventually moved on.
Sue Petersen of Pendleton, a member of the Umatilla County Democratic Party, asked Walden about the “concentration camps” that house immigrant asylum seekers near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Walden disagreed with calling the detention centers “concentration camps,” and later added that “we need to secure our borders.”
He recalled a trip he took to an Office of Refugee Resettlement facility near the border, describing a place where minors receive medical and mental health services, attend classes, and are allowed to call family in their home countries.
But Petersen continued to push Walden on the conditions at the facilities, saying that there were babies who were going without diapers.
Walden said he wasn’t familiar with that specific complaint, and later expressed sympathy for the people running the detention facilities.
“Can you imagine running any kind of facility where you have no control of who comes in the door every day, and that you’re responsible for?” he said. “It’s a humanitarian crisis. It’s a border that’s not secure and it’s a broken immigration system. We have a lot of work to do.”
Amidst some of the contentious exchanges, Wayne Kostur, a retired educator and Athena city councilor, asked about why there couldn’t be more bipartisan agreement.
Walden said there’s plenty of bipartisan legislation that passes through Congress, it just doesn’t get the same kind of attention that the more polarizing issues do.
At the beginning of the town hall, Walden highlighted his work to combat robocalls, which he said has bipartisan support.
