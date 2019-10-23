PENDLETON — A void in one of Pendleton’s busiest commercial sections is about to open up.
Walgreens is closing its Pendleton location at 144 S.W. 20th St. in less than a month, according to an email from Walgreens spokeswoman Alexandra Brown.
“Walgreens has operated this store for about six years and the decision to close it was not easy,” Brown wrote. “The store’s last day of business will be Wednesday, Nov. 13. In an effort to ensure our patients continue to have nearby access to pharmacy services, prescription files will automatically transfer to the Rite Aid located at 1900 SW Court Place in Pendleton.”
When asked why Walgreens made the decision to shutter the store and how many employees would be laid off as a result of the closure, Brown wrote that she didn’t have “additional information to share at this time.”
The Pendleton store’s closure is likely the result of a national culling from Walgreens’ parent company, the Illinois-based Walgreens Boots Alliance.
In August, the company filed a report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that stated its intention to close 200 stores across the country. The pharmacy store chain announced its “transformational cost management program” is expected to save more than $1.5 billion by 2022.
The impending shuttering of the Pendleton Walgreens marks a sudden end to a store that was built and opened in 2013.
At the time of its opening, Walgreens supported 20 jobs and a corporate spokesman expressed confidence in the store’s success despite the presence of nearby competitors.
Pharmacies at Rite Aid, Safeway and Walmart are all within close proximity, and the Bi-Mart pharmacy is less than a mile away.
The 100 block of Southwest 20th Street has also struggled to retain the chain stores that used to anchor the area.
At the nearby Pendleton Retail Center strip mall, Pizza Hut, Rent-A-Center, GameStop, and Verizon have either closed up shop or moved their stores to a different location.
