HERMISTON — Walker's Farm Kitchen has closed its doors for good.
The Hermiston restaurant first announced on Facebook that it would be closed October 21-November 4, and then on Sunday posted an announcement that the restaurant was permanently closed, effective immediately.
Larry and Cynthia Walker opened the farm-to-table restaurant in February 2013, serving up seasonally fresh, locally sourced dishes advertised as "an upscale menu without pretensions."
They garnered a steady flow of high praise on review websites such as Yelp, often from out-of-town customers who expressed surprise at finding such a "diamond in the rough" in Hermiston.
"Best meal out I've had in over a year, who would have thought that would happen in Hermiston," Nicole M. of Beaverton wrote on Yelp in August.
The rave reviews weren't enough to keep the lights on at the restaurant, however. The Walkers wrote on Sunday that in the past three years a busy night had become the exception rather than the rule.
"The chalkboard marquee lights up one last time with tears and a heavy heart as we deliver this message to you, and it is not a decision we made lightly or freely, but a decision forced upon us by declining revenues to the point where it became impossible to keep the doors open," they wrote.
Larry Walker declined to comment further when contacted, but the long Facebook message Sunday expressed gratitude for customers and staff who had played a part in the Walker's Farm Kitchen journey over the years, in some cases becoming close friends.
"Regardless of who you are, we enjoyed your company every time you stepped through the doorway," the Walkers wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.