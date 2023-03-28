Walking for a cause

STANFIELD — Kyndal Ray set out from his home in Jacksonville, Florida, on Jan. 1, 2022, on a mission to walk across the United States with two goals: make it to the Pacific Ocean in La Push, Washington, and raise awareness of people who are struggling and losing their lives in the grip of mental health and addiction issues.
“I don’t just walk because others are hurt and losing their lives, I walk because I’m somebody who has been through that,” Ray said. “Over the last 13 years of my life, I’ve dealt with depression, addiction, and a life of crime.”
Turning 180 degrees
Ray, 29, who also goes by road moniker of A Walking Testimony, was living what he called a “reckless lifestyle” in 2014 when he first contemplated traversing the nation on foot. He said he’s spent time in county jails 11 times and in prison twice.
“I have 13 felony convictions on my record and I’m 29 years old,” he said. “I’m not proud of any of it but I’ve been through a lot, I’ve put myself through a lot but I’m a firm believer that my past does not define me, that there’s always hope and that we do recover.”
While in jail, he read about Harrison Milanian, who walked across the U.S. after being inspired to do so from his long walks with his golden retriever.
From then on, Ray said, he knew he had to follow in Milanian’s footsteps and cross America on foot.
“I reached out to Milanian after I got our jail in early 2014,” Ray said. “He said it was a life-changing experience, but if he had to do it over again he would have walked for a cause, so I decided to.”
Ray still was living his reckless life when he spoke to Milanian, he said, and although he knew he wanted to traverse the country on foot it would take him some years to determine how, when and which cause to walk for.
“Every single day somebody was posting about another loss due to drug overdose or suicide,” Ray said. “My best friend died the week I got locked up to do five years. It wasn’t long before I started putting it together. I thought, ‘I’m going to do this walk across America for mental health awareness and recover.'"
His cart is filled with supplies and flyers announcing the purpose of his journey — Walking Across America For Mental Health Awareness and Recovery.
Ray has a T-shirt that lists 180 names of people who died from drug overdose or suicide.
“So even though they aren’t with us, they’re still being remembered, still getting one more journey,” he said.
Ray said the 180 names represent the idea of taking a 180-degree turn in life, from destructive behaviors to healthy ones.
“I don’t just walk because people are losing their lives or people are struggling, I walk as somebody that over the last 13 years, I’ve tried to take my life twice, I’ve overdosed numerous times,” he said. “I’ve lost my heartbeat, I’ve had seizures.”
Encounters on the road
Throughout his months-long journey, Ray said he had been welcomed graciously by all and got to experience some special moments, such as base jumping, and during his trip he has met others who undertook similar challenges, including a man who walked across America in 1989 to raise awareness about child abuse.
“That was really cool,” he said.
Ray, a native Floridian, also has struggled with facing northern winter, he said, having encountered snow for the first time in his life on his journey in November 2022.
“I think I actually handled the winter really well, especially because it was the worst winter in a lot of places,” Ray said. “It sucked a lot of days from my schedule, and my back was just in so much pain from the constant cool wind blowing.”
One near constant, though, is beauty. He said that every day brings something beautiful to see.
Well, almost.
“Except for in Kansas. It was nothing but really, really hot farmland with not one lick of shade on the side of the road,” he said.
With the arrival of spring, Ray entered Eastern Oregon. He described it as beautiful and refreshing, highlighting that his walk down Cabbage Hill following Interstate 84 gave him a new perspective on the beauty of the mountains.
“So many people have reached out, my following has taken off in Oregon,” he said, referring to his social media. “In the last two weeks, my following has almost doubled. I’ve been out here for over a year, so everything just started blowing up here.”
Bumps along the way
He has gone through two broken carts and was stuck for three weeks due to that issue. He ordered a new cart while staying in a motel, and it was delivered to the wrong place.
“I finally get the new cart, I was like, OK, I’m going to take off tomorrow, get the new cart put together,” he said. “The very next day I walked ten miles and the whole front welding shattered. I got stuck in the woods for a few days.”
He is prepared for all scenarios, though, and was able to have a new cart shipped to a house when someone offered to let him use their address for delivery.
Ray’s cart is stocked with a tent, a sleeping bag, lanterns, firestarters, handwarmers, appropriate clothing for cold weather, and bear spray.
He alternates between camping out and staying in motels.
Ray recently acquired a donated laptop on which he’s started to write a book.
“I just started writing a little bit of drafting every day for the last couple of days. I’m going to put a book together, I think it’s going to be pretty cool,” he said.
He has worn out three-and-a-half pairs of shoes. In Colorado, he was sidelined by the hernia. While recovering from surgery, he said he averaged around 10 miles per day. Since then he has more than doubled that average, to about 22 miles per day, depending on weather.
On the positive side, Ray met a woman in Oklahoma who became his girlfriend. He has spoken to groups of recovering addicts.
Wrapping up in Eastern Oregon
Ray was on his way from Stanfield to Boardman, where he would be speaking to the public and spending the night before recommencing his journey to the Pacific Ocean. He said he hit the 3,000-mile mark Sunday, March 26, and his birthday is March 30.
"I’ll be finishing on April 12, which is my four-year drug-free day,” Ray said. “It’s been a crazy journey, but no matter what, remember that there’s way better in the world than bad. I’m also obligated to let everybody know that you matter. and we do recover.”
