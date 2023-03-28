 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
centerpiece

Walking for a cause

Florida man crossing the United States for mental health

pick1.jpg

Kyndal Ray pauses Tuesday morning, March 21, 2023, along Interstate 84 near Durkee on his walk across America to raise awareness about mental health and addiction issues.

 Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald

STANFIELD — Kyndal Ray set out from his home in Jacksonville, Florida, on Jan. 1, 2022, on a mission to walk across the United States with two goals: make it to the Pacific Ocean in La Push, Washington, and raise awareness of people who are struggling and losing their lives in the grip of mental health and addiction issues.

“I don’t just walk because others are hurt and losing their lives, I walk because I’m somebody who has been through that,” Ray said. “Over the last 13 years of my life, I’ve dealt with depression, addiction, and a life of crime.”

pick2.jpg
Buy Now

Kyndal Ray displays a T-shirt on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, beside Interstate 84 near Durkee that commemorates his walk across America to raise awareness about mental health and addiction issues.
pick4.jpg
Buy Now

Kyndal Ray's three-wheeled cart carries supplies as well as a sign announcing the purpose of his walk across America and social media links.
Kyndal Ray 1
Buy Now

Kyndal Ray, 29, of Jacksonville, Florida, stops Monday March 27, 2023, along Interstate 84 near Stanfield on his journey to walk across the United States to raise awareness about mental health and addiction issues.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Baker City Herald reporter Samantha O’Conner contributed to this report.

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred