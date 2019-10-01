WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of deputy John W. King.
The sheriff’s office reported King’s death in a news release Tuesday morning. The sheriff’s office did not reveal when King died nor the cause of death.
King began his law enforcement career at the age of 20 in 1979 with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, California, according to the news release, and decade later he began working for the Los Angeles Police Department. where he retired as a lieutenant in 2013.
King joined the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office in March that same year. He retired again but stayed on as a reserve deputy, then served a brief stint in 2018 as the interim chief deputy before going back to reserve status where he remained until his death.
The sheriff’s office in the news release described King as a “cop’s cop with a sense of humor that could draw a crowd.” He also was an avid outdoorsman and took pride in his family.
