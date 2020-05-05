UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Search and Rescue, with the help of a local volunteer and members of Walla Walla County's Search and Rescue, rescued a young married couple from Walla Walla that got stuck in the snow Monday night, according to a press release.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office received a call from the couple at around 10:30 p.m. Monday stating they had driven up Government Mountain Road earlier that evening before getting stuck, the release stated. The male reported he wasn't dressed for the weather and he''d gotten wet trying to free their vehicle.
Sgt. Dwight Johnson and local volunteer, Tom Phelan, were joined on the mission by Walla Walla County's Dave Fessler and Daniel Ambrose. The four responded on a Utility Track Vehicle, located the couple around 2:18 a.m., and safely transported them back to Walla Walla.
“Thanks to all search and rescue volunteers who texted with their availability last night, and special thanks to Tom, Daniel and Dave for responding to the incident and ensuring we had a successful outcome.” Johnson said in a statement.
