WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla Public Library didn’t have to look too far to find it’s next director.
The city of Walla Walla announced Thursday that it had hired Milton-Freewater Public Library Director Erin Wells to replace its retiring library director.
Wells has managed the Milton-Freewater library since 2014 and has previously worked as the director of the Greeley County Library in Tribune, Kansas.
A Portland native, Wells has a bachelor’s degree from Portland State University and a master’s degree in library science from Emporia State University in Kansas.
Wells will start her new position on Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.