With the recent closure of the hospice at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Walla Walla Community Hospice is attempting to fill the void.
The Walla Walla hospice announced March 12 that it will extend its coverage to the Pendleton area in light of the St. Anthony hospice’s closure in December.
Its clinical staff is dual certified in Oregon and Washington, and Walla Walla Community Hospice already serves patients in Milton-Freewater, Athena, Weston, Adams, and on the Umatilla Indian Reservation in conjunction with the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center.
The press release announcing the development states that Umatilla County patients have historically utilized end-of-life care services at a rate lower than the state and national average, and Walla Walla Community Hospice will make an effort to make the public aware about their services.
For more information, people can contact Brad McMasters at brad@wwhospice.org or at 509-525-5561.
