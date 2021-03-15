UMATILLA COUNTY — A Walla Walla man was flown by Life Flight to a hospital after crashing his snow bike, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office.
A news release reported that the Umatilla County Dispatch center received a 911 call after 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, reporting that Eric Burmood, 63, of Walla Walla had crashed his Honda snow bike and was "suffering from severe injuries." The crash took place on Summit Road USFS 31, about high miles southwest of Highway 204.
The caller, Matt Sweeney, also of Walla Walla, reported he was administering first aid but requested Life Flight to respond because of the nature of the injuries and the snowy conditions at the scene of the crash. According to the news release, USCO two snow patrol deputies arrived on scene at about 6:20pm., Umatilla County Search and Rescue was activated in case additional help was needed, and Life Flight was able to transport Burmood via air ambulance to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.