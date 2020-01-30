PENDLETON — The open seat in Ward 2 on the Pendleton City Council got its first candidate Tuesday.
Melissa Shumake, a land use planner for the city of Walla Walla, Washington, filed to run for the North Hill-based seat once held by the late Scott Fairley.
According to her filing, Shumake graduated from Columbia High School in Burbank, Washington, and received both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Idaho.
In addition to her job with Walla Walla, Shumake has served on the Pendleton Public Library Board since 2016.
While her name is now set to appear on the May 19 ballot, as of Tuesday afternoon, City Recorder Andrea Denton said Shumake had not submitted a letter of interest to fill the rest of Fairley’s term.
The council is looking to appoint a new councilor to fill the vacant Ward 2 seat through the end of the year, setting a Jan. 31 deadline for applications. The council intends to interview candidates on Feb. 4 and could make the appointment that same night. Anyone interested in serving a full term beyond 2020 must submit filing paperwork by March 10.
Shumake’s entry means every council seat up for election has a candidate. Mayor John Turner, Ward 3 Councilor Dale Primmer and at-large Councilor Paul Chalmers are all running for re-election, while Ward 1 candidate Kevin Martin and Shumake are running for open seats.
But if no one else enters at least one of the races Pendleton will hold no competitive municipal elections, the first time since before 2000, the earliest year the Umatilla County Elections Division provides election records online.
