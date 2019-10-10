WALLA WALLA — The Walla Walla VA Clinic is hosting a drive-thru immunization clinic this month to will prepare residents for flu season.
The clinic is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center. Area veterans can get their flu shot without leaving the comfort of their vehicles. The clinic is offered outside of Building 74 at the circle on the VA’s campus.
Typically held late September each year, the flu clinic was moved to a later date to ensure plenty of vaccine is on hand, according to VA Public Affairs Officer Linda Wondra.
