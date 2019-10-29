WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Veterans seeking medical care at the Johnathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla will now have the option of a newly opened same-day clinic.
The same-day clinic, also known as a sick call clinic, offers veterans the opportunity to meet with a provider for same-day, non-emergency medical care at the Walla Walla VA. Dr. Mark Liu sthe program, which officially rolled out on Aug. 5, has received positive attendance and reactions so far despite limited advertising.
Liu, the chief of staff at the Walla Walla VA, said that the slow opening has allowed staff members to work out kinks in the program and address any prevailing issues before its full opening. The same-day clinic has averaged approximately 10 patients a day. Liu, however, expects that number to rise quickly now that the clinic is rolling out marketing material.
“The problem before was that the providers were getting burnt out because a walk-in patient would disrupt the flow of the day,” he said. “This new model allows us to take that pressure off and provide better care.”
Liu said that even before the same-day clinic, veterans were never turned away, however, it often meant that providers were staying for appointments after-hours or not taking breaks to accommodate the additional appointments. These after-hours appointments often meant that out-of-town patients may have had to spend the full day in Walla Walla waiting to be seen.
“There should always be an emphasis on patient care,” Liu said. “But I need my providers to be healthy so that they can provide that.”
The same-day clinic currently follows the same schedule as the rest of the Walla Walla VA, however, Liu hopes the program will be able to expand to serve veterans 12 hours a day in the future.
Central to expanding the program will be tracking the use of the clinic to see where people are visiting from and how long they have had to wait, said Liu. He also acknowledged that in order to expand the hours of the same-day clinic, the entire facility would have to amend its hours in order to support that portion of the clinic with lab tests or other medical procedures.
While the Walla Walla VA used to offer similar programs, changes to operating procedure shifted to the current patient care team model, which pairs each veteran with a care team consisting of a provider, registered nurse, licensed practical nurse and a clerk.
Linda Wondra, a spokeswoman for the Walla Walla VA, said while the same-day clinic has a dedicated provider, every effort will be made to pair veterans with a member of their individual care team. Wondra said this pairing allows easier access to medical records and better continuity of care for veterans.
“If you come to the walk-in clinic there is a way that we can see the veteran’s records and be familiar with their patient history,” Wondra said. “If they were to go to a community urgent care those records wouldn’t be available to the provider.”
Despite the increased access to care provided by the clinic, Wondra explained there is still a triage system that veterans will have to go through in order to be cared for, and the care provided is not necessarily immediate. Wondra said if patients are in need of immediate medical attention for severe or life-threatening emergencies, they should still seek out an emergency room or call 911.
“I want veterans to know the process and not be disappointed,” she said. “We just need to be patient while this process works itself out.”
Wondra encouraged veterans to spread the word about the same-day clinic as well as the other services offered by the Walla Walla VA in an effort to educate a wider number of veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.