Advisories on avalanche center's website

Victor McNeil, the Wallowa Avalanche Center director, said an advisory a week is posted each Thursday on the center’s website — www.wallowaavalanchecenter.org — during the months of November and December. In January and February, advisories are posted Thursdays and Sundays. Due to funding, advisories are only posted once a week again in March and April.

Clicking on the “advisories” tab on the center’s website gives the viewer four separate forecasts for the Elkhorns, northern and southern Wallowas and the Blue Mountains between La Grande and Milton-Freewater. A short weather forecast is posted followed by diagrams and descriptions of the particular “avalanche problems” the specific region faces.

The “advisories” tab has two tutorial options. “How to read a forecast” discusses how to read the avalanche advisories and includes a link to a page that diagrams the different types of avalanches. “Avalanche Problem Definitions” links to a video produced by the National Avalanche Center.

The website’s “observations” tab allows skiers and forecasters to quickly upload a report from that day’s ski adventure. These observations are posted by forecasters, “pro observers” and members of the general public. For historic reference, all of the observations are archived and available at the bottom of the page.