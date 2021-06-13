ENTERPRISE — The Oregon State Grange is holding its 148th annual State Grange Convention in Enterprise from Saturday, June 19, through Thursday, June 24, according to a press release.
The meetings will be conducted at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW 1st St., Enterprise, with a kick-off banquet and talent show on June 19 at the Enterprise Christian Church, 85035 Joseph Highway, Enterprise.
Grange members from throughout the State of Oregon will be in attendance, the release said.
The Grange, officially known as the Order of Patrons of Husbandry, is a fraternal organization with a rich history and an important community presence in the United States. The Grange has its roots in agricultural traditions and today serves the needs of communities across the country. The Oregon State Grange began in 1873 and has community Granges located throughout Oregon.
The Oregon State Grange is divided into six districts which rotate hosting the state convention. District 6 is comprised of the eastern 10 counties of Oregon. With recognition of the importance of rodeos in Eastern Oregon, District 6 chose the theme of “Get Your Kicks in District 6.”
