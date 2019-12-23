PENDLETON — A Wallowa County man was arrested and booked into the Umatilla County Jail on Sunday on two felony charges of sexual assault.
The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office arrested Benjamin Grey Gibson, 30, on 13 total charges, including one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and another of second-degree sexual abuse (sexual assault with an object).
Both are felonies, and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration is a Measure 11 crime in Oregon, mandating a minimum sentence of more than eight years if found guilty.
Gibson was also charged with 11 misdemeanors, including one count of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts each of fourth-degree assault domestic violence and menacing domestic violence.
Gibson remains lodged in the Umatilla County Jail with a bail set at $50,000.
